New suicide surveillance system aims to save lives

Can understanding patterns in data help reduce deaths by suicide?

Researchers at Cincinnati Children’s are working with county coroner offices and public health agencies to launch a regional suicide surveillance system. The goal is to save lives.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the system will entail and how it will work. And we hear from parents whose children died by suicide.

If you or a loved one needs emotional support, you can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to speak to someone.

Guests:



Brian Kurtz, MD, attending psychiatrist, division of children and adolescent psychiatry, Cincinnati Children’s

Karisa Moore, member of Lived Experience Team, Cincinnati Children’s

Christine Whelan, member of Lived Experience Team, Cincinnati Children’s

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast