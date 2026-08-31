Northern Kentucky Social Services Transformation Project aims to connect organizations

A Community Information Exchange is a system that connects social service organizations through shared technology and common processes so that people spend less time filling out forms and cutting through red tape.

The Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky has awarded its 2026 Community Impact Fund grant to help Northern Kentucky social service organizations move from disconnected systems toward a more coordinated regional network.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how Community Information Exchanges work and what the program will look like in Northern Kentucky.

Guests:



Nancy Grayson, president and CEO, Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky

Wonda Winkler, president and CEO, Brighton Center



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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