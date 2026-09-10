Eased regulations in Ohio have led to jump in number of students being homeschooled

Homeschooling has increased in Ohio since lawmakers included reforms in the state budget bill in 2023. Numbers were already on the rise, but with fewer regulations, more parents are choosing to educate their children at home.

The law eliminated several requirements: instructors are no longer obligated to have a high school degree, submit academic progress reports or assessment tests, or provide a minimum number of instructional hours.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how these changes are affecting students and what fewer guardrails on homeschooling means for children in Ohio.

Guests:



Grace Tucker, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Pamela Miller, senior law & policy analyst, Child Maltreatment Policy Resource Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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