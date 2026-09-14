Oktoberfest Zinzinnati celebrates 50 years

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is a celebration of the Queen City's German roots, complete with food, beverages, music and dancing. This year, the event marks 50 years in Cincinnati and is taking place at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove from Sept. 17 to 20.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to some of the folks that make the festival come to life.

Guests:



Ludwig Noll, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati vendor

Jim Kohl, tenor horn, Polka Warriors

Ann Salyers, organizer of the visiting German band for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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