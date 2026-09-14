© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati celebrates 50 years

Published September 14, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
People sit at tables under a tent with blue, white, and yellow stripes.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati festivities, including this beer hall, were moved to Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove in 2024.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is a celebration of the Queen City's German roots, complete with food, beverages, music and dancing. This year, the event marks 50 years in Cincinnati and is taking place at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove from Sept. 17 to 20.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to some of the folks that make the festival come to life.

Guests:

  • Ludwig Noll, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati vendor
  • Jim Kohl, tenor horn, Polka Warriors
  • Ann Salyers, organizer of the visiting German band for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionOktoberfest Zinzinnati
Stay Connected