Preparing your garden for fall

The first frost is likely far out of your mind given the warm temperatures in Cincinnati this week, but it's not too early to start thinking about how to prep your garden for the cooler months ahead.

There's pruning and weeding to be completed, as well as bulbs to be planted.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the next steps you should take to get your garden ready for fall and beyond.

Guests:

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens

Theresa Culley, PhD, interim dean for natural sciences, University of Cincinnati



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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