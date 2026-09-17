Creative solutions to thwart AI cheating

It has been an explosive week for AI. Top tech leaders warn it’s time to pump the breaks. President Trump rejects the calls for a slowdown. And Steve Bannon and Sen. Bernie Sanders band together to demand reform.

On Cincinnati Edition, what's the landscape on college campuses? We talk to educators about AI cheating and creative solutions to keep students engaged.

Guests:



Walt Hunter, professor, Case Western Reserve University

Tricia Bertram Gallant, director of the Academic Integrity Office, UC San Diego

Matt Dinan, associate professor, St. Thomas University

Mickey Abebe, intern, Cincinnati Public Radio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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