What new FDA-approved pancreatic cancer drug could mean for patients

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for advanced pancreatic cancer that has given new hope to cancer specialists and patients.

And the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center played a role in lab research and clinical trials for the treatment, called daraxonrasib.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why pancreatic cancer can be so difficult to detect, how this new drug works and whether it could lead to new treatments for other types of cancer, too.

Guests:



Andrew Waters, PhD, assistant professor, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Davendra Sohal, MD, medical oncologist, UC Health and University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

Barbara Thornton, pancreatic cancer survivor

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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