Gov. Andy Beshear on faith and politics

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has spoken openly about not ruling out a run for President of the United States. Now, in his new book he speaks openly about his faith and his feelings toward President Donald Trump.

In "Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country," Beshear alludes to the story of the Good Samaritan while rebuking what he describes as the hijacking of Christianity by Donald Trump and other public figures.

Many elected officials put out a book before a major run for office. Is Gov. Beshear preparing for a 2028 campaign?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear about his book and faith and politics in Kentucky and the nation.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

