Fact checking political attack ads

You've heard the attacks. Have you heard the facts?

On Cincinnati Edition, we break down the claims in some of the political ads airing in Ohio’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. We dig into footnotes, Congressional votes and the use of AI. And we talk about which assertions can’t be proven at all.

Guests:



David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Andrew Tobias, state politics reporter, Signal Ohio

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

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