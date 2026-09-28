© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Fact checking political attack ads

Published September 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT

You've heard the attacks. Have you heard the facts?

On Cincinnati Edition, we break down the claims in some of the political ads airing in Ohio’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. We dig into footnotes, Congressional votes and the use of AI. And we talk about which assertions can’t be proven at all.

Guests:

  • David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati
  • Andrew Tobias, state politics reporter, Signal Ohio

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionpolitical partiespolitical ads
Stay Connected