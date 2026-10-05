Meet the Democrat and Libertarian running to represent Kentucky's 4th congressional district

Congressman Thomas Massie’s loss in the Republican primary earlier this year means there is no incumbent running for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district for the first time since 2012.

Republican Ed Gallrein hopes to ride his defeat of Massie in the primary to victory in the general election.

While Democratic candidate Melissa Strange aims to flip the seat in the solidly red district.

And Libertarian Jeremy Todd is counting on disappointed Massie supporters to vote for him as the closest alternative to the congressman who will leave the U.S. House at the end of this term.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with each of the candidates to discuss the issues and why they’re running. We begin with our interviews with Strange and Todd. Our interview with Gallrein will air Tuesday, Oct. 6, followed by factchecking and analysis of the race.

Guests:



Melissa Strange, Democratic candidate, Kentucky’s 4 th congressional district

congressional district Jeremy Todd, Libertarian candidate, Kentucky’s 4th congressional district

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.