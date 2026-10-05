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Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Meet the Democrat and Libertarian running to represent Kentucky's 4th congressional district

Published October 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Kentucky 4th Congressional district candidates Melissa Strange, a Democrat, and Libertarian Jeremy Todd.
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The candidates
Kentucky 4th Congressional district candidates Melissa Strange, a Democrat, and Libertarian Jeremy Todd.

Congressman Thomas Massie’s loss in the Republican primary earlier this year means there is no incumbent running for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district for the first time since 2012.

Republican Ed Gallrein hopes to ride his defeat of Massie in the primary to victory in the general election.

While Democratic candidate Melissa Strange aims to flip the seat in the solidly red district.

And Libertarian Jeremy Todd is counting on disappointed Massie supporters to vote for him as the closest alternative to the congressman who will leave the U.S. House at the end of this term.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with each of the candidates to discuss the issues and why they’re running. We begin with our interviews with Strange and Todd. Our interview with Gallrein will air Tuesday, Oct. 6, followed by factchecking and analysis of the race.

Guests:

  • Melissa Strange, Democratic candidate, Kentucky’s 4th congressional district
  • Jeremy Todd, Libertarian candidate, Kentucky’s 4th congressional district

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionFourth Congressional District.2026 midterms
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