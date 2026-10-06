Meet the Republican running to represent Kentucky's 4th congressional district and hear analysis of the race

Former Navy SEAL and fifth-generation farmer Ed Gallrein defeated Congressman Thomas Massie in the Republican primary.

As a result, there’s no incumbent running for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district for the first time since 2012.

On Cincinnati Edition, Gallrein discusses the war in Iran, gas prices, data centers and other key issues, along with why he’s running. His interview is followed by analysis and factchecking of all the candidates in the race.

Guests:



Ed Gallrein, Republican candidate, Kentucky’s 4 th congressional district

congressional district Stephen Voss, PhD, associate professor of political science, University of Kentucky

Jolene Almendarez, Northern Kentucky reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Kenton Hornbeck, reporter, LINK nky

The interview with Ed Gallrein was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls during that portion of the program. Interviews with Democrat Melissa Strange and Libertarian Jeremy Strong aired Oct. 5, 2026.

When our analysis and factchecking begins, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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