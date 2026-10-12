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Cincinnati Edition

Examining Issue 10, the Hamilton County Children's Services levy

Published October 12, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Voting booths at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Voting booths at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center.

Hamilton County voters will decide this election whether to increase their property taxes to fund children’s services.

The Children’s Services levy is Issue 10 on the ballot. If passed, it would renew the current levy along with an increase.

The levy pays for the county’s child abuse hotline, investigations into abuse and neglect, foster care, adoption and other child welfare services.

RELATED: Learn about Issue 10, Hamilton County's Children's Services levy

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how much the levy would generate if approved, how much it would cost property owners and what failure of the levy would mean for the county.

Guests:

  • Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus
  • Aida Betts, caseworker, Hamilton County Job & Family Services
  • Laura Mitchell, president and CEO, Beech Acres Parenting Center

Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionHamilton County2026 midterms
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