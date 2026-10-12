Examining Issue 10, the Hamilton County Children's Services levy

Hamilton County voters will decide this election whether to increase their property taxes to fund children’s services.

The Children’s Services levy is Issue 10 on the ballot. If passed, it would renew the current levy along with an increase.

The levy pays for the county’s child abuse hotline, investigations into abuse and neglect, foster care, adoption and other child welfare services.

RELATED: Learn about Issue 10, Hamilton County's Children's Services levy

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how much the levy would generate if approved, how much it would cost property owners and what failure of the levy would mean for the county.

Guests:



Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus

Aida Betts, caseworker, Hamilton County Job & Family Services

Laura Mitchell, president and CEO, Beech Acres Parenting Center

Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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