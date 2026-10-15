How many Black officials hold elected office in Ohio?

Ohio has 533 Black elected office holders, according to a new directory.

How does that compare to the population as a whole?

On Cincinnati Edition we look at the first verified statewide count of these elected officials put out by the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, including what it reveals about who is running and winning in Ohio’s counties.

Guests:



Shayla Davis, president, Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation

Rep. Ashley Bryant Bailey, D-Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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