© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

How many Black officials hold elected office in Ohio?

Published October 15, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
pexels

Ohio has 533 Black elected office holders, according to a new directory.

How does that compare to the population as a whole?

On Cincinnati Edition we look at the first verified statewide count of these elected officials put out by the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, including what it reveals about who is running and winning in Ohio’s counties.

Guests:

  • Shayla Davis, president, Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation
  • Rep. Ashley Bryant Bailey, D-Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected