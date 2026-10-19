Are changes to federal food assistance affecting other programs, like Medicaid?

Changes to the nation’s food assistance program are taking effect.

The tax and immigration law known as HR 1, or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, requires states to cover more of the cost of administering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs known as SNAP.

Related: Ohio will lose an estimated $38M to administer SNAP. Metro areas hardest hit

States also will be required to pay for a portion of SNAP benefits beginning in 2028, depending on how accurate they are in dispensing the benefits.

Is the effort to reduce Ohio’s error rate having an impact on other benefits that county agencies administer?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the changes to SNAP, the effort to reduce the error rate and the impact all of this is having on other programs, such as Medicaid.

Guests:



Robert Anderson, director, Hamilton County Job & Family Services

Regina Campbell, managing attorney, Income, Work & Health practice group, Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati

Tara Britton, director of public policy and advocacy, The Center for Community Solutions

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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