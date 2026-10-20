Is the American chestnut making a comeback a century after being nearly wiped out?

American chestnut trees were a dominant species in the eastern United States until blight decimated the trees in the early 1900s.

But earlier this month, the Bronx Zoo planted 20 new chestnuts bred to resist the tree-killing fungus.

After all these years, could the American chestnut make a comeback?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the tree’s history, the people and wildlife who depended on it and why scientists have been working so hard for so long to bring back the American chestnut.

Guests:



Annette Januzzi Wick, cookbook author and writer, Edible Ohio Valley

Chris Smyth, co-founder, Southern Ohio Chestnut Company

Mark Neikirk, former managing editor, Cincinnati Post

The Lloyd Library & Museum will host “Chestnuts: The Comeback Kids?” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Registration is required. More information is available here.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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