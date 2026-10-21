Gardening tips for cooler weather

Cooler weather is upon us and gardening season is winding down, but there are still plenty of chores to do before winter.

On the Cincinnati Edition October gardening show, we talk about yard maintenance from soil tests to weed control to fertilization.

Plus, we talk with an entomologist about creepy crawlies like stink bugs, lady beetles and magnolia seed bugs — why you should be on alert for an indoor migration as temperatures cool.

Guests:



Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping

Joe Boggs, assistant professor of entomology, The Ohio State University

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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