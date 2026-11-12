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Making a plan to deal with seasonal affective disorder

Published November 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
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Fewer daylight hours can mean increased difficulty for those who experience seasonal affective disorder.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss ways in which you can monitor your mental health as the days get shorter.

Guests:

  • Ann Romaker, MD, director, University of Cincinnati Medical Center Sleep Medicine
  • Jessica Kraft, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Lindner Center of Hope

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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