Making a plan to deal with seasonal affective disorder

Fewer daylight hours can mean increased difficulty for those who experience seasonal affective disorder.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss ways in which you can monitor your mental health as the days get shorter.

Guests:

Ann Romaker, MD, director, University of Cincinnati Medical Center Sleep Medicine

Jessica Kraft, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Lindner Center of Hope



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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