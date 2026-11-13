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Jim Jordan to serve as House GOP leader, ICE arrest in Butler County and more top stories

Published November 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan serves Ohio's 4th congressional district and will act as the minority leader in Congress next year. But the U.S. House isn't the only government body making leadership decisions. Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman could face a challenge from other Republicans in the new General Assembly.

Then, Butler County sheriff's officers and ICE arrested a man in Hamilton. What's next in the case?

And what do autopsy results reveal about the death of a 7-year-old CPS student?

On the Cincinnati Edition Friday news review, we talk about these headlines and more.

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Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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