The temperatures are getting increasingly chilly — is your yard or garden ready for winter? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss winterization and cold weather storage for your tools.

Plus, get a headstart on your new year goals with ideas and tips from our experts about planning ahead for next spring.

Guests:

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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