There has been some uncertainty lately when it comes to the United States' Endangered Species Act. This year, a narrowing of the definition for what it means to "take" an endangered animal under the law has left scientists concerned.

According to Chris Lorentz, a professor of biological sciences at Thomas More University, the health of the eastern hellbender is representative of our wider environmental wellbeing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to Lorentz about the research students at Thomas More are doing to protect eastern hellbenders and what the changes to the Endangered Species Act might mean locally.

Guest:



Chris Lorentz, PhD, professor of biological sciences, Thomas More University



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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