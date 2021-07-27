2016 budget

-
The proposed utility service tax for Hamilton County is not a feasible option and won't be enacted, according to the president of the county…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners appear likely to approve a utility service fee to help pay for the 911 emergency dispatch center. Right now, the…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners took a routine action during their weekly staff meeting Monday. But the Board is upset at just how routine this particular…
-
Update 10/08/15: Here are all three budget hearing dates and locations.Oct. 21 at 6pmColerain Township Administration Building4200 Springdale RoadColerain…