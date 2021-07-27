2018 Ohio governor's race

-
Republican Mike DeWine will cap off a career in Ohio politics that has spanned five decades with four years in the governor's office, beating Democrat…
Get the latest on Ohio's ballot measure and races for governor, Senate and House.
The major party candidates for governor are spending this last full day of campaigning pushing for votes in what is coming down to be a close race.
Recent polls have shown the race for Ohio governor is very close. And that means the results could come down to provisional ballots – those cast by...
During a rally for the Democratic ticket in Ohio on Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden said the violent events of the last week required leaders who could unite the country. But this was a get-out-the-vote rally. So he criticized the Republican Party for favoring corporations over working people and seeking to gut Social Security and Medicare. Biden urged people in attendance to reverse Republican control of Ohio government.
The candidates for governor haven’t talked much about environmental issues such as fracking and the state’s renewable energy standards for utilities....
Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine tussled over healthcare, drug sentencing laws and support for local government in their third gubernatorial debate...
Some 750 doctors say they’re endorsing Democrat for governor Richard Cordray, breaking with the Ohio State Medical Association, which is backing his...
The Republican and Democratic candidates for governor met for their second face-to-face debate, this time taking questions from an audience and via...
The Libertarian candidate for governor has weighed in on Ohio Issue 1 , known as the Drug and Criminal Justice Policies Initiative. In a statement...