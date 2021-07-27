-
Mark Perzel starts off Valentine’s Day weekend 7 p.m. Friday with two hours of romantic classical music on his annual “Love Greetings” show on WGCU-FM…
-
If Mark Perzel wasn’t broadcasting “Tunes From The Crypt” music on 90.9 WGUC-FM on Halloween, he’d be cranking up the same creepy classical music on his…
-
If you don’t have tickets to see “Lumenocity” in person, here’s how you can watch or hear the Washington Park concert.And you definitely should watch.The…
-
Sunday Baroque, created and hosted by Suzanne Bona, airs Sunday mornings on WVXU?s sister station 90.9 WGUC, along with more than 100 other stations…
-
LUMENOCITY returns for three magical nights!On Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 1-3, Cincinnati's Washington Park will be the site for great music,…