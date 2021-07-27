-
Adam Edelen is doing something most Democrats running for statewide office in Kentucky have avoided: running as a progressive. He wants Kentucky to invest…
-
WVXU Senior political Analyst Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about the May 21 guberntorial primary in Kentucky. The…
-
Kentucky’s Democratic candidates for governor participated in the first televised debate of the campaign season Wednesday night. They argued over issues...
-
Former State Auditor Adam Edelen is the third Democrat to launch a bid for Kentucky governor. During an announcement in Lexington, Edelen said as...
-
Kenton County Judge/Executive-elect Kris Knochelmann says he will meet with Northern Kentucky lawmakers to draft a bill making the changes Kentucky…
-
Kentucky's auditor says he'll take a close look at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Board after media reports raised concerns about…