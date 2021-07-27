-
You may have guessed the air got cleaner near downtown Cincinnati as more people stayed home during COVID-19. Now Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has…
-
Updated June 12Testing results find the air quality in and around Spring Grove Village and Winton Terrace "meets air quality standards that are protective…
-
Air quality monitoring is ongoing in several neighborhoods where residents complain noxious odors are making people sick.Monitoring in and around Spring…
-
Air quality testing in central Hamilton County has not turned up any volatile organic compounds, but testing will continue. The Southwest Ohio Air Quality…
-
The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency is conducting additional monitoring Monday and Tuesday in the Winton Terrace and Spring Grove Village neighborhoods.…
-
Ohio doesn't fair well in the latest air quality report from the American Lung Association. The annual State of the Air study says ozone and particle…
-
Using data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health news and information site HealthGrove released a study earlier this year that…
-
If you're driving southbound 75 and happen to notice a shelter with a large antenna-like device sticking out the top near the 74 interchange, don't worry.…