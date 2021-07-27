-
Update Monday Dec. 2: Here's a link to my Sam Straley interview from Around Cincinnati Sunday night. Original post Thursday, Nov. 29: Thanks to his…
-
It will be up to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted to decide whether Anderson Township trustee Andrew Pappas can be subpoenaed to appear before the…
-
Update Tuesday March 20: Have a listen to my interview with Amy Burgess from Sunday's "Around Cincinnati" below. Original post Thursday, March 15: Rosie…
-
Clean-up is underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but an Anderson Township teen is looking ahead to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Fifteen-year-old…
-
On this day 10 years ago, four Linz kids from Anderson Township were presented a $1-million check on “CBS This Morning” on Dec. 14, 2005, the day after…
-
Six years after Martin Marietta filed plans to build an underground limestone mine, the group opposing it, Citizens Against Blasting on Our Miami (CABOOM)…
-
The Labyrinth Arts Festival in Anderson Township is entering its third year and it has become one of the area’s more unique gatherings of artists and…
-
Local author Thomas Atkinson spends a few minutes with our Barbara Gray to talk about his new novel, Tiki Man, and short story, Scrap.
-
Anderson Township author and playwright Thomas Atkinson recently came in our studio to talk with Rick Pender about how his newest play, Battling the Ghost…
-
Anderson Township’s Heritage Universalist Unitarian Church is presenting the Labyrinth Arts Festival on Saturday, October 12 at the church on Newtown…