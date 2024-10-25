Anderson Township voters will decide parks levy in November

Anderson Township voters will decide the future of their park system Nov. 5.

Issue 32 is a proposed 1.9 mill property tax levy that would fund Anderson Park District maintenance and programming for the next 10 years. It would replace the existing 1.9 mill levy that’s set to expire in 2026.

Anderson Park District Executive Director Ken Kushner says the Board of Park Commissioners voted to present the levy during presidential election years to capture greater voter turnout.

“They want as many people as possible to weigh in on it,” Kushner said.

Kushner says if the 2024 operating levy is passed, the existing 2016 levy will be rescinded.

The park district operates more than 500 acres of parkland in southeastern Hamilton County, including Juilfs and Beech Acres parks.

What’s the cost?

Kushner says if the levy is passed, the cost will stay roughly the same for residents — $67 per $100,000 of appraised property value.

The park district’s operating levy has been at the 1.9 mill rate since 1992.

Recent reappraisals by the county that increased the value of some houses may make the cost of the property tax higher than it was in previous years for homeowners.

For or against

Voters have the option to vote for the tax levy or against it.

“A 'yes' vote on the levy would mean that your park system, the Anderson park system, would get to run another 10 years with uninterrupted operations,” Kushner said. “That's what the community has done three times previously.”

If a majority of voters vote for the tax levy, it would go into effect this year, and the existing 2016 levy would be rescinded. The 2024 levy would last for 10 years.

If a majority of voters vote against it, the existing 1.9 mill operating levy will continue into 2025, then expire in 2026.

Kushner says the park district would likely present the issue to voters again next year if it does not pass.

“A 'no' vote would mean we'd have to go back out to the voters and say, ‘Hey, do you want the park district to continue for another 10 years?’ ” Kushner said. “Because we're going a little early, it gives us at least four chances to pass a levy in the future.”

Ballot language

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (ADDITIONAL) ANDERSON TOWNSHIP PARK DISTRICT

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

An additional tax for the benefit of Anderson Township Park District for the purpose of defraying the expenses of the Park District and purchasing, appropriating, operating, maintaining and improving lands for parks and recreational purposes, including the payment of debt service on bonds issued by the Park District pursuant to Section 511.29 of the Ohio Revised Code, that the county auditor estimates will collect $3,493,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.9 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $67 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value, for 10 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.