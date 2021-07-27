-
Marion Lee Johnson developed a love for mathematics at a young age and pursued that subject all the way through her undergraduate studies. She assumed a…
-
It's the only portion of the historic Apollo 11 spacecraft to return to Earth after taking humans to the moon, and it's now in Cincinnati for a limited…
-
Under the direction of John Morris Russell, the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra has released Voyage, their first CD recorded in the newly refurbished Music…
-
It was the only part of the Apollo 11 spacecraft that came back from the moon. Designing, testing and building it was a monumental task, according to two engineers who were part of the effort.
-
To most of the world, the late Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969, nearly 50 years ago.He was the Apollo astronaut the…
-
The historic command module that took the Apollo 11 crew to the moon and back in July 1969 is coming to Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Museum Center will be…
-
Great American Ball Park will be one of 15 stadiums across the country to host a replica of Neil Armstrong's space suit. The Smithsonian National Air and…
-
The Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has a new permanent exhibit celebrating the first man to walk on the moon, an astronaut who lived for much of his life…
-
Hundreds of people remembered the first man on the moon today. Astronaut Neil Armstrong died nearly a week ago and his funeral was in Indian Hill. NASA…