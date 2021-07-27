-
Millions of kids in the United States have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s a mental disorder that makes it difficult to…
-
WordPress is an open source platform for website, blog and app development, currently powering more than 25 percent of the web. WordPress users range from…
-
By now, you?'ve probably heard of the new virtual reality app that?'s been all the rage for players of various ages: Pokémon Go. It has nostalgic appeal,…
-
Greater Cincinnati social worker Rachael Winters and Northern Kentucky University students Justin Hill and Brittney Kane have developed an app that is…