By the time thousands of basketball fans get into Dayton for the First Four NCAA basketball tournament this week, illegal sex trafficking encounters will…
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s field is set as of Sunday night, and the local area is well-represented by the Cincinnati Bearcats and Northern…
When Elder hosts St. Xavier High School for basketball Friday night, Principal Kurt Ruffing says the atmosphere will be a lot different from a year ago…
When Kalin Bennett was young, medical experts told his family he might never walk or speak because of autism. During his senior year of high school, he...
The Hall of Fame college basketball coach, fired by the University of Louisville in 2017 following recruiting violations, addresses his career and recent headline-grabbing mistakes in a new memoir.
During the 1968-69 school year, an all-black high school in Columbus, Ohio, won both the state’s basketball and baseball championships.The year 1968 was…
There have been some great moments in this year's NCAA tournament that can still bring a smile to even the smallest sports fans among us.
The Dayton Flyers' Men's NCAA basketball tournament run brought in more than just good press for the University of Dayton.A study commissioned by two…
A Harlem Globetrotter dribbled across the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge Monday afternoon."Slick" Willie Shaw, a Globetrotter for nine years started…
This NBA season has been full of streaks and surprises. One streak that may not be a surprise is the run of wins put together by the mighty Miami Heat.…