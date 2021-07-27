-
As COVID-19 continues to impact the country’s homeless population, Cincinnati could see construction begin on a new homeless shelter in February.Bethany…
-
A month ago, Bethany House was looking at consolidating services and launching a capital campaign. Now, CEO Susan Schiller says the family shelter is…
-
Homelessness doesn’t just affect adults – it can affect entire families. According to Strategies to End Homelessness, nationally, 1.6 million children -…
-
The number of individuals in Greater Cincinnati experiencing homelessness has dropped in recent years, but there are still far too many men, women and…