-
Jane Durrell sits down with Rebecca Johnson, curator for the newest exhibit at the historic Betts House in Cincinnati’s west end.A Day in the Life…:…
-
Dayle Dearduff, executive director of Cincinnati’s historic Betts House, talks about their summer kids program Build It!
-
Cincinnati’s Betts House, Ohio’s oldest brick home, invites parents and kids this summer to come by and enjoy the exhibit Build It!, allowing for hands on…
-
The Betts House in Cincinnati’s west end has just opened its newest, major exhibition called Bricks, Barrel Vaults, & Beer: The Architectural Legacy of…
-
Fans of local architecture and some of the fascinating history of early Cincinnati will want to learn about the upcoming Betts Longworth Historic District…
-
Soul of the City is the upcoming art exhibit at the historic Betts House, and Jane Durrell welcomes two of the participating artists, Karen Feinberg and…