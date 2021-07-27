-
When the impeachment trial ends, Fox News Channel congressional correspondent Chad Pergram finally can get back to normal covering news on Capitol…
-
It's a long way from Cincinnati TV sports to Fox News Channel's New York headquarters, where Bill Hemmer takes another career step by hosting his own Fox…
-
Former WKRC and WMUB reporter Chad Pergram has been promoted by the Fox News Channel from Capitol Hill producer to congressional correspondent.The Butler…
-
John Popovich's 40-year career as a WCPO-TV sportscaster can be summed up by the title of the Sunday night show he launched, Sports Of All Sorts."Popo,"…
-
Fox News Channel has promoted Bill Hemmer to take over Shepherd Smith's 3 p.m. time slot, and to lead all breaking news coverage on the Fox News…
-
On July 26, 1949, WCPO-TV debuted on Channel 7 as Cincinnati's third television station.WCPO-TV – which was moved to Channel 9 by the federal government…
-
For more than 30 years, people here have eaten dinner while watching Carol Williams deliver the evening news on WCPO-TV.Starting Monday, she'll be at home…
-
I'm guessing Bill Hemmer knew what his good friend Megyn Kelly was up to when we spoke before his lunch address at Xavier University Wednesday.It was…
-
Bill Hemmer takes a break from “America’s Newsroom” to head home and speak at Xavier University on April 13.The Fox News Channel anchor from Delhi…