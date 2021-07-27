© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Billie Holiday

  dark_was_the_night_cover__2_.jpg
    Music
    The Stories of Blind Willie Johnson & Billie Holiday
    This week on The Blues, you're in for a treat, Saturday night at 11pm, October 10th. I spoke with Gary Golio, an award-winning author who writes books for…
  allman_brothers_band._live_at_the_atlanta_international_pop_festival._7.3_and_5.1970.jpg
    Music
    Noah Wotherspoon Band Leads Off The Blues!
    This week's blues show, Saturday, January 11th at 11pm, starts off with the Noah Wotherspoon Band followed by music from Kurt Elling, Dave Frishberg, and…
  women_blues._9.29.19_0.jpg
    Music
    From Wynton to Billie On The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday, September 28th at 11pm, the show starts off with a song from Wynton Marsalis's "The Midnight Blues: Standard Time,…
  buddy_guy.kenny_wayne_shepherd._6.16.19_riverbend.jpg
    Music
    A Nod to the Beatles Opens the Blues
    One of the songs in the first set of this week's blues show, Saturday, March 23rd at 11pm, is from "The Blues White Album," a tribute to the Beatles…
  madeleine_peyroux.anthem_cover.jpg
    Music
    Madeleine Peyroux's Coming To Ludlow Garage
    Madeleine Peyroux is a singer who has many fans here in Cincinnati. Her voice has been described as reminiscent of jazz vocalist Billie Holiday. She…
  • Music
    The Blues: 3.3.18 show
    On this week's blues show, Saturday, March 3rd at 11pm, Big Maybelle starts the music off with "Rain Down Rain." She's followed by songs from Nina Simone,…
  jorma_kaukonen.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 6.13.15 show
    This week on the Blues, Saturday night at 11 o'clock on June 13th, you'll hear the great BB King doing "Early in the Morning" with help from Van Morrison.…
  wynton_marsalis.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 6.6.15 show
    This week's Blues show, 11pm on Saturday, June 6th, begins with New Orleans native Wynton Marsalis, the great blues singer Nina Simone, and Cincinnati's…
  woody_herman.jpg
    Music
    Billie Holiday opens Swing with Bill Cartwright
    The legendary Billie Holiday's performance of "Blue Moon" opens this week's edition of Swing with Bill Cartwright on Saturday, May 2nd at 10pm. Ms.…
  • Music
    Swing with Bill Cartwright: 4.11.15 show
    This week on Swing with Bill Cartwright, Saturday, April 11th at 10pm, you'll hear the great Billie Holiday and a duet by Tony Bennett and k.d. lang. A…
