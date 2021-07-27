-
Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman in My Life by Rutgers University Poetry Professor Mark Doty.
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Kentucky native J. Todd Scott’s newest crime novel, Lost River.
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews the latest from Valerie Trouet, Tree Story: The History of the World Written in Rings.
-
Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews Timothy Egan’s A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith.
-
On Around Cincinnati, our literary contributor Kelly Blewett reviews Ibram X. Kendi’s book, How To Be An Antiracist.
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz has a review of Nancy Brown Diggs’ exploration of the people and culture closer to her own, In Search of Appalachia.
-
Book Review: Roberta Shultz reviews The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think by Jennifer Ackerman.
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Grady Hendrix’s latest novel, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires.
-
Book Review: Our literary contributor Kelly Blewett reviews Jessica Goudeau’s After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America.
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz has a review of Backyard Farming: Growing Herbs for Food & Medicine by Kim Pezza.