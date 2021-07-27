CAIR Cincinnati

-
Local Muslims are condemning the attack on two New Zealand mosques that left 49 dead and dozens wounded. Karen Dabdoub, executive director of the Council…
-
Rallies are set in Cincinnati for Friday and Saturday to protest a pair of policies involving immigration.The Cincinnati chapter of the Council on…
-
By a 5-4 vote, the court reversed a series of lower court decisions and said a rule banning nearly all travelers from five mainly Muslim countries was within the president's authority.
-
A local Muslim advocacy group is concerned by a proposed immigration ban. The Cincinnati chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calls…
-
In October, the local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations or CAIR sent an advisory to members saying if the FBI contacted them, a lawyer…
-
The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations has watched Donald Trump's campaign with some trepidation.CAIR executive director Karen…
-
From Citizen to Enemy, a program presented by the Cincinnati chapters of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and Council on American-Islamic…
-
This story has been updated.Cincinnati's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says it's filing a complaint against Delta Airlines.…
-
The rise of ISIS and the recent terror attacks in Paris and San Bernardino have a large majority of Americans fearful of future attacks in the United…
-
After the terror attacks in Paris last week, several U.S. Governors, including those in Ohio, Indiana, and the governor-elect of Kentucky, have said they…