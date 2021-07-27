-
Two Greater Cincinnati nuns and a group of Thomas More University students made two separate trips to the U.S.-Mexico border this spring. They say what…
-
Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio and other religious and non-profit groups want to make sure immigrants feel safe in Greater Cincinnati, understand…
-
One of four families blocked from entering the U.S. by the president's executive order on immigration arrived Wednesday in Cincinnati."They had a very…
-
The White House plans to increase the number of refugees this fiscal year from 85,000 to 110,000. For Catholic Charities Southwest Ohio this 30 percent…
-
Refugees are people who have fled their homelands due to war, persecution and political upheaval; there are as many as 12,000 to 25,000 refugees living in…