The COVID-19 pandemic forced the entertainment industry to a virtual halt, much like it did other sectors.But two graduates of the University of…
Roll over Beethoven, and tell Pagliacci the news!WGUC-FM (90.9), Cincinnati's classical music and opera station, turns 60 at 4 p.m. today. The station…
One of Cincinnati Public Radio’s most ardent fans and biggest supporters is also one of the city’s most talented musicians. Michael Chertock is the…
Downtown’s Christ Church Cathedral dedicated a new C.B. Fisk organ in their Centennial Cathedral in 2018. To learn more about this very special…
Before the Reds open the delayed 2020 baseball season, WVXU will repeat its production of Rod Serling's Reds baseball comedy, O'Toole From Moscow, at 8…
With the help of a few "wrong" notes, the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic turned "America the Beautiful" into a solemn protest of police violence.
The University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music pioneered the idea of creating a showcase of graduating musical theatre seniors to get them…
Anne Serling is confident that her famous father would be pleased that Cincinnati Public Radio is reviving O' Toole From Moscow, his 1955 Cincinnati Reds…
WVXU is bringing you an old-school radio comedy play on Wednesday at 8 p.m., live on 91.7 FM.O'Toole from Moscow aired just one time, back in 1955, and…
I've been getting too much attention for reviving O'Toole From Moscow, Rod Serling's "lost" 1955 baseball comedy about the Cincinnati Reds for WVXU-FM.The…