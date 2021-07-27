children's literacy

-
There are lots of ways that children respond to reading. Some prefer books while others interact more with digital devices. Knowing how to find the most…
-
Cincinnati's Northside community embraces its diverse population, and two local human service agencies are teaming up to better support the neighborhood.…
-
According to a 2013 study by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute for Literacy, 21 percent of adults in the United States read…
-
One in four children in the United States grows up without learning how to read. The lack of this valuable skill puts them at a huge disadvantage not only…
-
It's back to school time. For some kids, it will be the first time away from home and in the classroom. It can be a difficult experience, according to…
-