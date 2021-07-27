-
Chris Monzel says he wants to return to public service someday, but first, he has some projects that need finishing around the house. Monzel lost his seat…
Democratic challenger Stephanie Summerow Dumas won the race for Hamilton County commission by about 9,000 votes in Tuesday's election. Her victory means…
Hamilton County voters won't get a chance this November to decide on whether they want to increase the sales tax next year. And they likely won't have to…
When you call 911 from a mobile phone, the operator knows your phone number and a rough idea of your location. If you sign up with Smart911, as Cincinnati…
Before the May 8 primary, you would have been hard pressed to find anyone who believed that former Forest Park Mayor Stephanie Summerow Dumas would win…
It's not quite time to break out the noisemakers and drop the balloons in celebration, but Hamilton County Democrats could do something in 2018 that…
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel joined local Republicans Tuesday in opposing Mayor John Cranley's announcement that Cincinnati would be a sanctuary…
Update 2:40 p.m.Hamilton County Commission President Chris Monzel says “The city’s repeated and flagrant disregard of its obligations stated very clearly…
Chris Monzel says the state of the county is strong. The Hamilton County commission president delivered the annual State of the County address Thursday.…
Hamilton County Administrator Christian Sigman turned in his resignation last week. Now county leaders are talking about how to find his replacement. The…