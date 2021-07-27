Chris Welsh

-
The day after the Reds suspended TV announcer Thom Brennaman – in the middle of the game! – we have many questions and no answers. After the game, the…
Limited access to Reds players – and no interaction with the opponents' broadcasters and beat reporters – will make TV and radio games a different ball…
All 162 Reds games will be televised again this year – with 159 games on Fox Sports Ohio, and three national games on Fox Sports 1.FSO starts the season…
Play ball! Fox Sports Ohio's Opening Day plans again call for the 4:10 p.m. Thursday game to be simulcast on WKRC-TV (Channel 12).WCPO-TV, WLWT-TV,…
Great news for Reds fans! All 162 Reds games will be televised by Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) this year, for the first time in Reds history. FSO also says…
Broadcaster Jim Day heads to spring training today to get his baseball announcing skills into shape.The Fox Sports Ohio host was added to the Reds Radio…
As expected, the Reds will replace radio announcer Jim Kelch with an in-house move, adding Jim Day from Fox Sports Ohio's Reds TV team to the radio…
The Reds are preparing for life after Marty Brennaman, which won't include Jim Kelch.The Reds TV/radio swing man was told in October he won't be back in…
Juuusssst a bit outside! Ten years ago, Mayor Mark Mallory uncorked the wildest Opening Day ceremonial first pitch in Reds history.With Eric Davis…
Reds fans can watch 145 games on Fox Sports Ohio this season, plus four games on Fox Sports 1, according to the FSO schedule released Wednesday.Opening…