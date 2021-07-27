-
The Hamilton County administrator is leaving the position months earlier than expected. Christian Sigman announced earlier this year he would step down at…
Hamilton County Administrator Christian Sigman turned in his resignation last week. Now county leaders are talking about how to find his replacement. The…
Hamilton County Commissioners expected to wrap up the annual performance review for administrator Christian Sigman on Monday, Feb. 1, but it may be a moot…
The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners is currently deliberating the proposed 2016 General Fund Budget submitted by the county administrator. The…
Hamilton County Commissioners have removed the county administrator from economic development projects, and from anything related to the Banks, including…
Hamilton County Commissioners are expected to discuss the 2013 general fund budget Monday morning.County Administrator Christian Sigman will formally…