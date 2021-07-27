-
December home sales in the Cincinnati area were up from a year ago, but not by much. The Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors reports 1,616 sales last month,…
-
Home sales in the Cincinnati area lost momentum last month, declining more than 14 percent from a year ago. The Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors said the…
-
Local realtors say they saw another drop in business last month, likely the leftover effect of the extreme winter weather. Home sales fell 8 percent in…
-
You can blame the winter weather for last month's slowdown in the housing market. Home sales in Ohio were off 4.3 percent compared to a year ago when the…
-
Area realtors say 2013 ended on a high note for home sales. The Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors is reporting December closings rose 14.2 percent…
-
Home sales in Cincinnati ended last year at the highest level since 2007. The Area Board of Realtors says closings were up 12 percent from 2011. December…