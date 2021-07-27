-
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted local arts organizations, big and small. The Cincinnati Arts Association, manager of Music Hall and the…
From Johnny Mathis to Baby Shark to The Office and more, there's a little bit of everything coming to town compliments of the Cincinnati Arts Association…
Van Ackerman is in the studio with Jim Stump to preview the rest of the 2019 CAA season which includes A Magical Cirque Christmas, Wild Kratts LIVE! 2.0,…
In recognition of Black History Month, the Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) is presenting An Adam Experiment, a one-man play on the life of civil rights…
Updated: 10:02 p.m.Cincinnati City Council's Economic Growth and Zoning Committee Tuesday approved a zoning change needed for the FC Cincinnati stadium to…
What do Henry Rollins, RuPaul, and Cat & Nat have in common? They're part of the upcoming season of Cincinnati Arts Association presentations at the…
The 2017-18 season from the Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) encompasses a diverse range of performances from modern dance to a Food Network star to a…
The 2016-17 Cincinnati Arts Association series presents five diverse productions on the stages at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. The CAA’s Van Ackerman…
The Cincinnati Arts Association has decided to attack the problem of fraudulent ticket sites, illegal ticket brokers and other ticket scams head-on with a…
The Cincinnati Arts Association will present the acclaimed theatrical event A Night with Janis Joplin on April 13 at the Aronoff Center.CAA spokesman Van…