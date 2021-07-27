Cincinnati City Council election

-
John Cranley won another term as Cincinnati 's mayor, defeating Council Member Yvette Simpson by a wide margin. All six Cincinnati City Council incumbents…
-
If you live on Cincinnati's East Side, you might wonder why some of your fellow Cincinnatians on the West Side feel they need their own political action…
-
Cincinnati voters will choose from among 23 candidates for nine seats on Cincinnati City Council in the November election.There will be three open seats…
-
It's not surprising that, in Cincinnati, people who follow politics closely are fixated between the mayoral race between two Democrats – incumbent John…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about the large number of Democrats coming out to run…
-
An automatic recount is warranted in the race for the ninth and final Cincinnati City Council seat between Republican Amy Murray and Democrat Laure…
-
Some final thought on the 2013 election, before we move on to the 2014 election (which, of course, is already well underway).Apathy wins by landslide: On…
-
Clearly, the majority of Cincinnati voters who went to the polls Tuesday were determined to shake up Cincinnati City Hall, electing John Cranley as their…
-
Next Tuesday Cincinnati voters decide who’s going to lead the city for the next four years, as they elect a new mayor and city council. Assistant Director…
-
This week WVXU Political Reporter Howard Wilkinson talks about the money being spent in the Cincinnati Mayor and Council races.