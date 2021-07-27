Cincinnati Music Hall

-
Updated: 9:45 p.m.A preliminary report says noise from an FC Cincinnati game at its soon-to-be-built stadium in the West End will be audible during…
The iconic Music Hall is full of history, legends, myths, and remains one of the finest performance halls in the world. Thea Tjepkema from the Society for…
Cincinnati City Council approved a request Wednesday to fire blank shotgun shells inside Music Hall for acoustical testing.That test will happen Thursday…
How did Pink Floyd's seminal album The Wall become the Cincinnati Opera's upcoming US premiere of Another Brick in the Wall? Hear the whole story in…
On October 28 and 29, the design and architecture show DesignBuildCincy returns, appropriately, to the newly-renovated Music Hall. The show is for…
The public is getting its first look at Cincinnati's newly renovated Music Hall. Officials gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting event to kick off the…
Acoustics checks are underway as workers finish the $135 million refurbishment of Music Hall months after it began.The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will…
Matt Zory is a bassist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and an acclaimed photographer who has been documenting the renovation of the CSO's home,…
Cincinnati officials say with the upcoming renovations at Music Hall, the pedestrian bridge between that building and the Town Center Garage will also be…
Anne Arenstein learns all about the Cincinnati Opera’s upcoming production of Puccini’s Turandot, taking place July 25, 29 and 31 at historic Music Hall,…