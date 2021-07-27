-
Small Silent Things is the debut novel from Cincinnati native and current California resident, Robin Page. She's on the phone with Barbara Gray to talk…
Cincinnati native Michael Nye has written and released his debut novel, a coming of age story with loving references to his hometown. The author is on the…
In the 60's, 70's, and beyond, Jerry Rubin was a well-known counter-cultural leader - founder of the Yippies, Anti-Vietnam War radical, Chicago 8…
Born in Cincinnati in 1922, Doris Day, originally Doris Kappelhoff, started her career as a singer in local clubs and on WLW radio, then went on to become…
Commentary: Our David Lewis talks about – and shares the music of – Cincinnati native, torch singer, Broadway phenom, and possibly the inventor of the…
In 2015, Fast Company named the podcast production business Gimlet Media one of the top 10 most innovative media companies in the world. Gimlet CEO and…
Asha Ama Daniels is a Cincinnati native (St. Ursula Academy and UC’s DAAP) and fashion designer who can be seen on Season 5 of Project Runway All-Stars on…
David Lewis has a commentary about Cincinnati native Burton L. King, a pioneer silent film director from the early 20th century.
Kelly Blewett is on the phone with Cincinnati native Joshua Wolf Shenk to talk about his newest book, Powers of Two: Finding the Essence of Innovation in…
Kelly Blewett has a review of Cincinnati native Eileen Cronin’s new memoir, Mermaid: A Memoir of Resilience, recounting growing up here after being born…