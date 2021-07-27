-
With a new entertainment venue on the horizon for the Banks, finding an available parking place on the riverfront is going to become even more important.…
Privatizing the City of Cincinnati's parking system was a key issue when John Cranley was running for mayor in 2013. He opposed the idea, and the plan to…
Motorists have had to change some of their habits along the streetcar route in Over-the-Rhine and Downtown. In addition to sharing the road, drivers have…
Cincinnati's parking meter revenues have increased by 60 percent during the current fiscal year compared to last year. That is not surprising since the…
It looks like people using Cincinnati parking meters will be able to pay with a smartphone app starting sometime in July. A Council committee heard that…
Cincinnati's city manager says changes are coming to the city's valet parking program. Harry Black says in a memo starting July 1, valet operators will be…
Cincinnati recently changed some parking meter rates in parts of Downtown and Over-the-Rhine. It is part of a contract with the Xerox Company to help…
Eight members of Cincinnati Council have signed a motion ordering the administration to implement the app that would let people pay parking meters via…
Starting Friday, parking meter rates increase in Over-the-Rhine and you'll have to pay to park longer in the evening there and in Downtown. Hours of…
In two weeks, new parking hours and meter rates will be coming to Downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine. Starting January 2nd, parking meters will be…