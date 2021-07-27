Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

-
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops will digitally stream the remainder of the 2020 season. Program details and dates were announced…
-
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, in response to the pandemic closures and to continue the celebration of their 125th Anniversary, have commissioned some…
-
1. Northside Rock n' Roll Carnival - Hoffner Park - 7/3 & 7/4(Interview on Around Cincinnati's 7/1 show about the Northside Parade & Carnival)2. Blue…
-
The Cincinnati Pops will perform John Williams' Oscar-winning soundtrack during a screening of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," the first "Star Wars"…
-
Here's a holiday gift for Cincinnati TV viewers: Plenty of chances to see the last "Lumenocity" concert by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati…
-
The start of the 2016-17 seasons of the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops orchestras will begin with a gala celebration on Friday, September 9 at…
-
If you watched a local show on WCET-TV in the past 42 years, you saw the work of producer-director Taylor Feltner.Feltner, 65, who retires as production…
-
Tony-winner and former “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander hasn’t given up on TV. Despite two sitcom failures since “Seinfeld” – ABC’s “Bob Patterson” (2001)…
-
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has announced the popular “Lumenocity” event will be returning to Washington Park in August for a third year. But unlike…
-
Join host Bill Cartwright at 10pm on Saturday, January 31st, for a program which begins with "Day In, Day Out" by Diana Krall and ends with "I Can't Get…