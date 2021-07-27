Cincinnati Shooting

-
Hamilton County's prosecutor says the four Cincinnati Police officers involved in a Fountain Square bank shooting did nothing wrong. Joe Deters says the…
Questions continue to surround the shooting at the Fifth Third Bank Center last week, including how the shooter was able to legally purchase a gun. The…
Friends of Pruthvi Kandepi, a Fifth Third Bank consultant killed in Thursday's downtown shooting, gathered Sunday to pay their respects in…
Cincinnati Police say they still don't know why Omar Enrique Santa-Perez came to downtown Cincinnati, entered the Fifth Third Tower and opened fire…